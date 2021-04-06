Blank Wallet One Day Volume Reaches $13.87 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 119.4% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00006756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $61.44 million and $13.87 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,632,318 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

