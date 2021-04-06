Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.13. Approximately 65,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,900,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.