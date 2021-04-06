BlitzPredict Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 162.4% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $1.54 million and $36,144.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

