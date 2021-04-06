Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $47,974.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

