BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,744.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $768,414.30 and approximately $8,744.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

