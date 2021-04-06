Blockpass (PASS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,071.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $7,071.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

