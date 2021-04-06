BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.44 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $615,542.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.