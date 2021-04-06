Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.41 million and $445,869.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,191,584 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

