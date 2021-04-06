bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post $11.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $23.50 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $241.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.49 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $414.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $132,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

