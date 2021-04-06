bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of bluebird bio worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 93,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $132,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

