BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.