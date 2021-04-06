BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.21% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.35.
About BM Technologies
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.