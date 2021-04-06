BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$23.00” Price Target for Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) has been assigned a C$23.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBR. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Shares of Great Bear Resources stock traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.79. 27,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.37 million and a PE ratio of -303.65. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.