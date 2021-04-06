Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $850.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 842.50 ($11.01), with a volume of 5408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($10.92).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 774.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

