Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYPLF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.