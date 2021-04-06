BOLT (BOLT) Trading Up 29.1% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $636,989.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.