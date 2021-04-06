Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $911,287.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00758367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

