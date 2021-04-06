Bonk (BONK) Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $26,220.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

