BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $539,513.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,997,494 coins and its circulating supply is 781,966,761 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

