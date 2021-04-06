Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $98.27 or 0.00170711 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $167,708.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00270485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00764449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,169.49 or 0.99311467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017023 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

