Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $62.92

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.92, but opened at $64.87. Boot Barn shares last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 292 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,103 shares of company stock worth $14,004,343. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
