Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $62.92

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.92, but opened at $64.87. Boot Barn shares last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 292 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,103 shares of company stock worth $14,004,343. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

