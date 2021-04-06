BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,809,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

