BoringDAO Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $79.45 million and $4.62 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for $936.88 or 0.01608961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00287342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00758707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,462.67 or 1.00401162 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,807 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

