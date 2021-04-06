BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $4,726.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

