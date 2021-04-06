Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Insider Sells £95,714.28 in Stock

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) insider William Borden James sold 9,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £95,714.28 ($125,051.32).

Shares of BIH stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Boston International Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.41, a current ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Get Boston International alerts:

Boston International Company Profile

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Boston International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.