Bottos (BTO) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $215,879.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00673434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

