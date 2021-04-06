Bounty0x 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,895.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $57,895.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

