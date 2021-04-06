Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3,996.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

