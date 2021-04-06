BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Stock analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BPXXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BPXXY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

