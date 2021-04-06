Bread 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.52 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $42.39 million and $3.52 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00655664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.