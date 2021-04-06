Bread (BRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.61 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.