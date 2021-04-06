Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 1.1%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €73.72 ($86.73) and last traded at €73.62 ($86.61). Approximately 221,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.80 ($85.65).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

