British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

