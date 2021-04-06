Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 42,485,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,841,602. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

