Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.56. 356,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,936.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

