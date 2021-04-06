Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,185. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

