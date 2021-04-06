Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.20. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

