Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $928.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce sales of $928.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $931.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.56 million. Illumina reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

ILMN stock opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.81.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

