Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). ION Geophysical reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million.

IO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,657. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.12.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

