Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 11,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $736.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.