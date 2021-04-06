Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. SJW Group also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. 82,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,869. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

