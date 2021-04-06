Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIT. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43. Triterras has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.