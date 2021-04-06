Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $548.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $464.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

