Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.55 million to $59.65 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $265.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.92 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

American Well stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,276,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,999,299 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American Well by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Well by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Well by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

