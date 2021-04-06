Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). DZS reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DZS by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DZS by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 11,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,257. DZS has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.