Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Energizer posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

