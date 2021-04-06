Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,871. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

