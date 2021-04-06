Brokerages Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,411. The company has a market cap of $495.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

