Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.02. GreenSky also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,203. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.