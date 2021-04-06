Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. HEICO posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

HEI stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

