Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.96. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

HMN opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,154 shares of company stock worth $477,701. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.